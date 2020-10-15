Passing fad: Mahomes-led Chiefs take on Allen-led Bills

An exterior view of the eastern face of Arrowhead Stadium.(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Two of the NFL’s top passers face off in a rescheduled Monday night showdown, when the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs travel to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Allen is enjoying a breakout start in ranking second in the NFL in yards passing, while Mahomes is fourth.

The game was initially scheduled to be played Thursday night but pushed back after the Bills were forced to play Tennessee on Tuesday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott faces his mentor and former boss in Kansas City’s Andy Reid. McDermott broke into the coaching ranks in Philadelphia when Reid was Eagles coach.

