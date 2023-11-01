(AP) — Kansas City’s 24-9 loss at Denver ended several long streaks.

The Chiefs had won 16 in a row against the Broncos, which was tied for the third-longest streak ever in the regular season, trailing only a 20-gamer for Miami against Buffalo in the 1970s and a 17-gamer for San Francisco against the Rams in the 1990s.

Patrick Mahomes had been 12-0 as a starter against the Broncos, which was tied with Otto Graham for the best record against one team since 1950.

Mahomes had won 13 straight games in the division, one shy of the longest streak since the merger held by Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

Mahomes also saw an end to his streak of 35 straight games in the regular season or playoffs with at least one TD pass. That was tied for the seventh-longest streak but well shy of Drew Brees’ record of 60 in a row.

The game was also a rare one for the Chiefs that wasn’t close. Kansas City had gone a record 40 games in a row in the regular season and playoffs without losing by at least four points.