Patrick Mahomes announces he is going to be a father

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – After having a year full of milestones, Patrick Mahomes and his fiancé Brittney announce they are pregnant.

Mahomes posted a picture on his Instagram Tuesday afternoon of his arms around Birtnney while she holds an ultrasound picture.

Mahomes captioned the picture with a simple red heart. His fiancé Brittany also shared a picture of the announcement.

Just taking a small detour to the wedding😬❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3nRaeOusS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

Just 24 hours earlier, Mahomes was gearing up to face the Baltimore Ravens and move the Chiefs up to 3-0.

