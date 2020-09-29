Patrick Mahomes announces he is going to be a father

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – After having a year full of milestones, Patrick Mahomes and his fiancé Brittney announce they are pregnant.
Mahomes posted a picture on his Instagram Tuesday afternoon of his arms around Birtnney while she holds an ultrasound picture.
Mahomes captioned the picture with a simple red heart. His fiancé Brittany also shared a picture of the announcement.
Just 24 hours earlier, Mahomes was gearing up to face the Baltimore Ravens and move the Chiefs up to 3-0.
LATEST STORIES:
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Rising temperatures before another push of cooler air
- Undecided voter watches and gives take on debate
- Hispanic Heritage: Latina police officer shares why she joined WPD
- Fact check: A look at claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate
- Who won the Trump-Biden debate? 6 moments that defined the night