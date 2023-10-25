KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has added another award to his collection.

Mahomes was voted upon by fans as the NFL FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week over Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

He received the award for his strong play against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he went 32/42 for 424 yards and four touchdowns with a 129.5 passer rating.

By winning this award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Mahomes’s name to an HBCU, which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving students.

Mahomes is currently top five in every major statistical QB category, and the Chiefs are currently 6-1, tied for the best record in the league with the Eagles.

He will look to build on his outstanding play when the Chiefs head to Denver to play the Broncos for the second time in three weeks on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.