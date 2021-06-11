Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews introduce daughter Sterling Skye to the world

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Chiefs fans have waited months to meet Patrick Mahomes’ daughter. Today Mahomes and Brittany Matthews shared their daughter with the world for the first time.

Sterling Skye was included in a family photo shoot where Mahomes and Matthews wore his new Adidas shoe. The entire family was decked out in Adidas gear, including the 4-month-old.

This is the first time Mahomes and Matthews have shared Sterling Skye’s face. Previously Matthews said they planned to keep their daughter’s pictures private until they felt the time was right.

