Patrick Mahomes’ brother pours water on Ravens fan after Sunday night game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes a pass attempt as he is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Ravens cornerback Tavon Young intercepted the pass attempt on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jackson Mahomes, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, was seen pouring water Sunday night on a Raven fan.

The Ravens beat the Chiefs 36-35. The video was shot by a Ravens fan and showed Jackson dousing him with water. It has been viewed millions of times on Twitter.

The Kansas City Star reports Mahomes was asked about the incident at a news conference earlier this week at a press conference.

Mahomes said the video didn’t include things said to his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and Jackson.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously it’s something that we don’t want to necessarily do,” Mahomes said. “There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don’t see kind of on the clip. But, I mean he’s been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff.”

Mahomes said his brother will learn from the incident.

