Patrick Mahomes’ brother pours water on Ravens fan after Sunday night game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jackson Mahomes, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, was seen pouring water Sunday night on a Raven fan.

The Ravens beat the Chiefs 36-35. The video was shot by a Ravens fan and showed Jackson dousing him with water. It has been viewed millions of times on Twitter.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

The Kansas City Star reports Mahomes was asked about the incident at a news conference earlier this week at a press conference.

Mahomes said the video didn’t include things said to his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and Jackson.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously it’s something that we don’t want to necessarily do,” Mahomes said. “There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don’t see kind of on the clip. But, I mean he’s been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff.”

Mahomes said his brother will learn from the incident.