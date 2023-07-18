SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — The Super Bowl celebrations are in the past for the Kansas City Chiefs.

With rookies and quarterbacks reporting to Missouri Western State University for training camp, the Chiefs have their eyes set on the 2023 season.

The Chiefs’ Super LVII victory was only five months ago, but head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes know that they must repeat the process all over again.

The goal is simple: be the first team to be back-to-back Super Bowl champions for the first time since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

“Everybody’s motivated by that,” Mahomes said on Tuesday.

“You should be motivated every year in the league. It shouldn’t matter what the last year was, you should be motivated to do it again. When you have that parade, when you go through the offseason that I’ve been through, you want to do it again. You only get those opportunities by winning the Super Bowl,” he continued. “And so for us, we want to make sure that we can build up and try to win that Super Bowl again. Because that moment, that feeling is something that you just want to grab every single time that you get the opportunity to do.”

Head Coach Andy Reid expects the leaders of the team, Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, to instill the repeat mindset in every player, even the rookies.

And with the world seeing how much of a competitor Mahomes is through the new Netflix series, the organization knows that his infectious motivation will hit home.

“Last year, I was trying to tell those guys, like, ‘hey, we need to go through this day. I know it’s tough. It’s tough. I know it’s not something we want to do, but you have to do it if you want to win that Super Bowl.’ Well, the guys know that now,” Mahomes said. “Guys know kind of what it takes. And so now it’s, ‘let’s do that together. Let’s go out there and have that motivation every day to get better.’ That’s something that Coach Reid preaches, and I’m glad that we have that experience at least to know that why we’re here and why we’re trying to be great all together.”

With some speculating that Reid would retire after the Super Bowl win, he has repeatedly shot down those rumors and knows that the team’s second title defense in four years will be a tough journey,

“You’ve got to maintain your edge all the way through the season, and you don’t take anything for granted,” he said. “There’s so much parity in this league. There’s nothing that’s granted to you, and you’ve gotta earn it. And then there’s gotta be certain things that just happen for you in the right direction.”

While some players and personnel take some time off in the offseason, Reid is always looking to get better heading into his 31st straight year in the NFL and his 24th straight year as a head coach.

“I take my work with me, and I spend a couple hours a day working on things on that time. I enjoy doing that,” he said. “Some people read novels, I look at plays.”

The first few days will see Mahomes throwing to rookies like second-round pick Rashee Rice and undrafted free agent Nikko Remigio.

But this camp was a little different for Mahomes, who said his wife Brittany won’t be able to make as many practices this year with their young children Sterling and less than a-year-old Bronze at home.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that’s changed for me is just getting away from the kids. It was so easy for Brittany to come back and forth and be at every day of camp, whereas now it’s going to be a lot tougher with the two babies. And I remember, I saw Sterling was like waving at the window today, and I’m like, ‘man, dude, that’s tough,’ he said. “She knows what’s going on a little bit more. I think that was kind of the toughest thing. It wasn’t to get here. And I mean, it’s fun here to me, but to have those long stretches where I’m not seeing my daughter and my son, that’s definitely the toughest part about it.”

The Chiefs are in camp until August 18 before they play their second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Veterans report for camp on Friday.