KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has said he loves being a “girl dad.”

He used Valentine’s Day to share that love with daughter, Sterling, and fiancé, Brittany Matthews.

Mahomes and Matthews both shared pictures through Instagram Stories of Sterling. Wearing a giant red bow and an adorable t-shirt that said “Loved.,” Sterling sat in front of the coordinating floral arrangements Mahomes sent to his girls to celebrate the holiday.

In one precious picture Sterling is holding a handwritten note from her father that was included with the flowers.

“Happy 1s Valentine’s Day! Love, Dada,” the note said.

The next picture showed Sterling in a white “Little Valentine” t-shirt with red pants. She’s beaming and holding out her arms as if asking to be picked up and hugged.

There is also a sweet picture of Sterling clutching the note from her dad as if she’s reading and cherishing it.

The soon-to-be married couple also shared some quality time together, according to their social media accounts. The two shared pictures of themselves eating Valentine’s Day dinner at a restaurant.