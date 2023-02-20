KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It was a sweet weekend celebration for Patrick Mahomes and family as the MVP celebrated daughter Sterling’s second birthday with friends and family.

The party took place just days after Patrick, his wife Brittany Mahomes, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning Super Bowl LVII.

Birthday party pictures shared by Brittany on Instagram showed a room filled with shades of pink and white for the “Sterling’s Two Sweet”-themed party. There were balloons and photo backdrops everywhere, including a spinning platform that resembled candy to stuffed animals that looked like gummy worms. There was also a donut-themed playground with a set of children’s slides that ended in a ball pit.

The Mahomes’ also shared a video on Instagram Sunday of Sterling opening a special gift from her parents. The two-year-old seemed to love her new Mini Chanel Purse and immediately put it on her wrist.

Mahomes had one more surprise for his daughter.

The Chiefs quarterback dropped his latest 1 Impact FLX “Family Time” shoes. They are now available in Sky Rush/Cloud White/Silver Metallic in honor of Sterling’s second birthday.