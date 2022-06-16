KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a girl dad to daughter Sterling, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t dream of having a son.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced in May that they are expecting their second child.

“Oh dude, I’m extremely excited. Gender reveal is coming up soon. Hopefully, we get a boy, but I’ll love him or her either way,” Mahomes said in an interview following the Chiefs minicamp. “It’s gonna be awesome.”

Mahomes has said before how much he loves being a father. It’s also clear that Patrick and Brittany are passing their love of sports along to Sterling.

They are part owners of the Royals, Sporting KC, and the Kansas City Current. Sterling has already been to all three. The 16-month-old also hangs out with her dad on the golf course when he’s shooting a round or two.

“Sterling’s such a little athlete already, and she’s so cool,” Mahomes said.

Brittany showed off Sterling’s athletic moves when she shared a video of Sterling dunking a basketball in a child’s goal on her Instagram Stories Thursday morning.

Mahomes said he also knows how good they’ve had it with Sterling as their first child and joked that he’s concerned about their second.

“She’s so calm. That I just know, girl or boy’s gonna be the wildest child ever. So hopefully, Ster teaches her or him the good ways, and we get to have a nice household at the Mahomes’ household. Brittany will have her hands full for sure,” Mahomes said.

The couple has not said when their second child is due.