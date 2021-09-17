Patrick Mahomes’ foundation turns NFL star’s birthday into fundraiser to help KC kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is celebrating his 26th birthday on Sept. 17, 2021.

His 15 and the Mahomies foundation is using the day to raise money to help children across the Chiefs Kingdom. The organization asked fans to make a donation in honor of their favorite quarterback.

All donations received on Sept., 17 will benefit 15 and the Mahomies literacy programs.

Last year, Mahomes celebrated his 25th birthday with a virtual charity event called “Birthday with the Mahomies.” The star-studded event reached its goal of collecting 1,500 $15 donations. The money helped 15 different charities in the Kansas City area and Texas.

The 15 and the Mahomies foundation works to improve the lives of children and was established in 2019.

