KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — With all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, he has an opportunity to do something he’s never done before with a start against the Minnesota Vikings.

And technically, he can knock off two firsts with a win.

When Mahomes takes the field at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, he will have officially played every NFL team.

The Chiefs have played the Vikings once since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, back on Nov. 3, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.

But Mahomes didn’t play in that due to injury after dislocating his kneecap. Matt Moore started two games in Mahomes’ place, with one of those being the Vikings game.

The Chiefs ended up winning in a thrilling 26-23 victory on a Harrison Butker game-winning field goal as time expired.

They will look to duplicate that result with Mahomes starting this time.

The two-time MVP can technically accomplish another feat with a win this weekend as well. If the Chiefs beat the Vikings, Mahomes will officially have a win against every team in the NFL as a starter (postseason and regular season included).

Mahomes has never beaten the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season (0-2), but he did beat them in his first career playoff start back in the 2019 Divisional Round.

And while the Vikings are 1-3, it won’t be easy. They possess an offense that has the ability to keep up with almost anybody. They boast the league’s best wide receiver in Justin Jefferson, and quarterback Kirk Cousins is tied for the league lead in touchdowns with 11.

It is the defensive side of the ball where the Vikings struggle, especially in the secondary, and it is a great opportunity for Mahomes and the Chiefs receivers to get in rhythm and have a breakout game.

The Chiefs will kick off against the Vikings at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.