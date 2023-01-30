PHOENIX, Ariz. (WDAF) — History will be made when the ball kicks off in Super Bowl LVII in two weeks when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start against each other in a Super Bowl, which fittingly will take place during Black History Month.

Both quarterbacks have had tremendous seasons and were the top two MVP candidates in the league this year.

Patrick was First-Team All-Pro, and Jalen was Second-Team All-Pro. Each signal-caller has set the league ablaze with their ability to extend plays with their legs.

Both also come from athletic backgrounds but had different paths to the NFL.

Patrick spent a lot of time on the baseball diamond and in clubhouses as his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was a pitcher in the MLB for 11 seasons.

He would also take up baseball after his father, where he was drafted in the 37th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Detroit Tigers while he attended Whitehouse High School in Tyler, Texas.

Patrick eventually would attend Texas Tech, where he played baseball and football, before choosing to focus on football full-time during his junior year.

That would be his final season as a Red-Raider as he would declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, where the Chiefs traded up and selected him with the 10th pick.

Patrick sat behind Alex Smith during his rookie season before taking over as the starter during the 2018-19 season and has taken the league by storm ever since.

Jalen came from a football family as his father, Averion Hurts, played football and ran track at Howard Payne University before becoming the head football coach at Channelview High School in Channelview, Texas, where he coached Jalen.

Jalen started out his college career at Alabama, where he was very productive but lost his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa during the College Football Playoff Championship in 2017.

He then transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season, where continued to put up big numbers, earning First-Team All-Big 12.

Jalen was never viewed as a sure thing in the NFL, as he was drafted 53rd in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Eagles.

He went into his rookie season as the third-string but wound up the starting QB by the end of the season.

Jalen helped the Eagles to the playoffs in his second season and now is the youngest QB to ever start a Super Bowl.

The two young Texas gunslingers have awed many across the league and will continue to do so for a long time.