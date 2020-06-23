Live Now
Patrick Mahomes joins LeBron James’ ‘More Than a Vote’ campaign

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during a Super Bowl rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Patrick Mahomes is teaming up with LeBron James to get out the vote.

The Chiefs quarterback tweeted his support for the “More Than a Vote” campaign Monday night.

James tweeted, “And…everyone welcome this game changer (on and off the field) @PatrickMahomes to the family. Means a lot my Brother to have your voice in this with us.”

Mahomes replied, “Change isn’t made by watching from the sidelines. Let’s do this @KingJames@morethanavote.”

James started the group as a partnership with other Black athletes and entertainers as a way to protect the voting rights of Black Americans and encourage people to vote in the 2020 election, according to the New York Times .

