LAS VEGAS — The NFL’s biggest stars were all together in Las Vegas over the weekend for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, including six Kansas City Chiefs.

University of Central Florida defensive end Trace O’Hara, son of Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara, put on a pair of Oakley’s, made his way to the Pro Bowl practice field and drew cheers from the fans as he shared a stark resemblance to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes always draws heavy attention from fans when he shows up, but this time someone else was taking his shine.

“It’s been an ongoing joke with me and my friends, how much I look like Mahomes, but this weekend my dad was able to get me into the practice and the game over there and I decided to go check it out,” O’Hara said. “My dad was telling me on the way there that the crowd was going to think I was Mahomes, so he gave me his sunglasses and told me, ‘Just walk forward and you’ll see what I’m talking about.'”

The 19-year-old sports the same hairstyle as Mahomes and threw on a red long-sleeve shirt with the Pro Bowl logo on the chest.

He pointed and waved at fans wearing red No. 15 jerseys in the stands and received even more applause.

“Honestly, I don’t think they realized it until Mahomes actually stepped out onto the field with his jersey,” O’Hara said. “I think they might have been a little bit more loud when I came out because they were a little confused when the real Mahomes came out.”

O’Hara ended up taking a picture with Mahomes and the resemblance was on full display.

“He said he liked my hair, because I have the same hairstyle as him so he respected that,” O’Hara said. “He said I should have went and signed some autographs.

But this wasn’t the first time O’Hara imitated the 2018 NFL MVP. Last Halloween, he threw one Mahomes’ signature Oakley sunglasses and a red No. 15 Chiefs jersey.

The video of O’Hara fooling fans has been shared by several sports blogs and pages on social media making him a sensation for his appearance.

O’Hara, a redshirt sophomore, spent his freshman and redshirt freshman seasons on the scout team at UCF.