KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Patrick Mahomes is not the only MVP in his family.

Variety KC says it considers Mahomes’ mother, Randi, one of its most valuable persons, and for good reason.

Randi Mahomes celebrates her birthday by holding fundraisers for the children’s charity.

Past fundraisers have helped pay for playgrounds, like the one at Tiffany Park, that all children can enjoy together. Donations in her name have also been used to buy musical equipment, adaptive bikes and wheelchairs.

Mahomes’s birthday is Jan. 18, and she is again hosting a fundraiser benefiting Variety KC. She says the children Variety KC helps hold a special place in her heart.

“This is awesome like I share it with my daughter because I want her to have that giving heart. I know her brothers both have it,” Mahomes said. And Jackson, with him, he gets so excited for me. Patrick’s so focused, but he did mention it and he knows how much this charity means to me and his sister.”

Chiefs fans who’d like to donate can do so by visiting VarietyKC.org/donate. Add Randi Mahomes’ name in the dedication line.

Randi hopes to raise $10,000 this year.