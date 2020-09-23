Patrick Mahomes named 1 of 100 most influential people of 2020

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs began talking about a repeat before they had even left the stadium following their Super Bowl triumph. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Patrick Mahomes has been named in the 2020 list highlighting the 100 most influential people of the year by Time Magazine.

The magazine released its long-awaited list Tuesday night, which highlights people like Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, and Joe Biden. Derek Jeter, CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins, wrote the piece honoring Mahomes’ athleticism, creativity, and vision of fun in football.

“What his play really showcases is his love of the game and the commitment he’s made to his teammates and coaches, and it’s clear that is the true foundation of his success,” Jeter said.

