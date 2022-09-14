KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — After an explosive offensive performance by the Kansas City Chiefs in its Week 1 win 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been awarded AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Mahomes, who was without teammate Tyreek Hill on the team for the first time in his career, threw five touchdown passes in the season opener. He totaled 360 yards through the air on 30 completions and finished with a quarterback rating of 144.2.

Perhaps most interesting was the amount of receivers Mahomes was able to get the ball to. He found 10 different receivers for receptions, and four of those caught touchdown passes.

The Chiefs will need another strong performance by Mahomes on Thursday when they match up against division-rival Los Angeles Chargers.

The game against the Chargers is scheduled to kick off on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. and will only stream on Amazon Prime Video.