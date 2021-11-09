Patrick Mahomes no longer member of ’99 Club’ in Madden 22

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the first quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ struggles on the field this season are making an impression on his video game performance.

The once two-time member of the “99 club” has lost one point in his rating in the latest roster update of the Madden NFL 22 video game.

The “99 Club” is the name given to players who boast the highest rating possible in the game.

At the beginning of the season, five players, including Mahomes, were given the illustrious 99 overall rating:

QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

TE Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs

CB Jalen Ramsey – Los Angeles Rams

DE Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams

WR Davante Adams – Green Bay Packers

Since the start of the season, Mahomes has dropped points in five attribute categories:

Start of season Current Awareness 97 95 Break Tackle 76 74 Short Throw Accuracy 97 96 Medium Throw Accuracy 93 91 Deep Throw Accuracy 94 92

The former NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP is second in the league in interceptions with 10 and did not throw an interception in a game for just the second time this season against the Green Bay Packers.

He also sits 19th in Passer Rating and 16th in Quarterback Rating.

Mahomes and the Chiefs now sit at 5-4 on the season ,and they will look to get the offense back in tune as they prepare to visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.