Patrick Mahomes nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes comes onto the field for their NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The NFL announced the 32 players nominated for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award recognized players across the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the nominee for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, and Tyler Lockett are some of the other players also nominated for the award.

The award was created in honor of the founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select four finalists from the AFC and four finalists from the NFC from the list of nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot so players can vote on the award later this month. A team cannot vote for its own player.

Mahomes was also nominated for the award in 2020.