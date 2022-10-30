LUBBOCK, Texas. — The Kansas City Chiefs had a bye this week, so Patrick Mahomes was able to take a visit to his alma mater over the weekend to be honored for his accomplishments.

Mahomes was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor during their game against Baylor on Saturday evening.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame pregame, and his name and jersey were unveiled during halftime.

“It’s a tremendous honor. I love this place, I love Texas Tech. There’s so much pride here and I’m glad I’ll be a part of this forever,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes closed out his career at his Texas Tech with 857 completions, 11,252 yards and 115 total touchdowns (93 passing, 22 rushing).

He also led the nation in passing yards in his final season at the program, along with winning the Sammy Baugh Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top passer.

This very likely won’t be the last Hall of Fame or Ring of Honor Mahomes will be a part of as he’s had almost unprecedented success in his five seasons starting in the NFL.

The Chiefs will now look to get ready to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football next week at home as they come off their bye.