KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the latest celebrity featured in Fortnite: Battle Royale’s Icon Series.

Joining the likes of LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Travis Scott and more, Mahomes and an exclusive batch of gear will become available for players to collect.

Mahomes teased the partnership last week when he leaked a picture of his exclusive dual-axes with his official logo.

“Become the gladiator,” the trailer said.

The official release video shows a gladiator helmet with a PM logo on the front.

Gameplay footage shows a mechanical right arm that matches the design of the axes, as well as shoes of the same colors and a PM hoodie.

The playable character Mahomes also includes the bracelets the quarterback is typically seen wearing and even a pair of shades similar to his signature collection with Oakley.

The Icon Series involves partnerships with celebrities to bring their personalities to the battle royale universe. They typically include a collection of extremely rare collectibles like skins, harvesting tools, gliders, emotes and more.

Some of the items require in-game purchases.