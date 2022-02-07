LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WDAF) — The Pro Bowl was a family affair for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and it wasn’t just because four of his teammates joined him to play in the game.

Mahomes’ finance, Brittany Matthews, and daughter, Sterling, were also in Las Vegas.

While he’s been voted to four Pro Bowls, it is just the second time Mahomes has played in the game. The Chiefs were busy preparing for the Super Bowl in the last two seasons. So last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals isn’t something he’s ready to forget.

“I’m still not over it. I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re in another Super Bowl. I’ll have to use that as motivation moving forward,” Mahomes said during Sunday’s game.

In that interview with NBC’s Lisa Salters, Mahomes also talked about what it meant to have his family and friends with him at the Pro Bowl.

“I mean, you want to be in that Super Bowl, but you enjoy this. I mean, it’s an honor to be in the Pro Bowl,” Mahomes said. “And so to be able to be in the Pro Bowl with a lot of my teammates, see their families, and so it’s a good way to kind of cap off the season for us.”

Matthews posted behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram of his family spending time together, along with Travis Kelce and his girlfriend. Mahomes was also thrilled that he could share the experience with his daughter.

“It’s definitely awesome to have them all out here,” Mahomes said.

He also talked about one of Sterling’s first words.

“You know, she’s at that stage now, and she’s almost walking. She has a personality. She knows how to say no a lot, so I’ll get used to that,” Mahomes said.

Matthews has also shared on Instagram that Sterling loves to finish her bottle and then snuggle with the family’s two dogs, Steel and Silver.

Sterling turns one later this month.