Patrick Mahomes sells more licensed products this season than any NFL player, surpasses Tom Brady

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Kansas City Chiefs after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Patrick Mahomes has moved into the top spot on National Football League Players Association’s player sales list.

The data used to compile the list is based on sales of officially licensed NFL Player-identified merchandise from March 1 through November 30, 2019.

The final list will be released in April.

If Mahomes is at the top of the list, he will be crowned the retail king.

Tom Brady, who has never ranked outside of the top nine, finished the past two seasons in the top spot. He currently sits at number two.

The Top 15 among all officially licensed product sold:

1. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

2. Tom Brady, QB, New England

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas

4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland

5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland

6. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago

7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay

8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh

11. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans

12. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

13. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia

14. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco

