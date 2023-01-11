KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a week off during the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorites in most places, especially on the betting books.

The Chiefs have the best odds to make and win the Super Bowl as well as the highest expected scenario to face the NFC number one seed in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are some betting odds for the Chiefs to win from a few sportsbooks:

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is leading the Super Bowl MVP betting odds ahead of young quarterbacks that are having stellar seasons as well such as Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy.

The Super Bowl champion, who is also expected to be named MVP in February, led the league in passing touchdowns and yards and set the record for most total yards in a season.

Here are the odds for Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP: