KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was surprised to hear former teammate and wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s comments about his time with the team on his latest podcast.

In the debut episode of Hill’s “It Needed to Be Said” podcast, the Cheetah is joined by his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and said he felt “underutilized” in the Chiefs’ offense.

“We felt that Tyreek was underutilized and wasn’t fully appreciated and that they really weren’t taking full advantage of all his ability and talent,” Rosenhaus said.

Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason where he signed a contract extension making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

“I’m surprised a little, just because I feel like we love Tyreek here. We always loved him, we still love him. I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami,” Mahomes said. “I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast rolling, but definitely I still love Tyreek he’s a one of a kind player, but you know in Coach Reid’s offense, it takes the whole team,”

Throughout his podcast, Hill and Rosenhaus discuss the decision by the Chiefs to make the trade instead of offering a contract similar to what the Las Vegas Raiders offered Davante Adams.

Hill’s departure has raised questions from national media about what the Chiefs offense will look like without the production of one of the top players in the NFL, but Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are focused on getting the team’s new offensive weapons up to speed in hopes of returning to the Super Bowl.

“This offense was rolling before I got here, this offense was rolling when I was a young Cowboy fan watching the Eagles beat up on the Cowboys,” Mahomes said. “It’s an offense that’s more than one player and that includes myself.”