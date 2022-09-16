KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Before he left the podium after the Thursday night win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a snarky comment aimed at Pro Football Focus in regards to the grade they gave him after his Week 1 performance.

His Thursday night performance was not as electric as it was in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals where he completed 30-of-39 passes for 360 passing yards, 5 touchdowns and a 144.2 passer rating.

Pro Football Focus graded Mahomes as the 8th best quarterback in Week 1, despite leading all QBs in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating, and the No. 1-rated QB threw 2 interceptions.

Josh Allen – 91.5 Kirk Cousins – 85.1 Ryan Tannehill – 81.1 Justin Herbert – 79.8 Jameis Winston – 79.6 Lamar Jackson – 76.8 Patrick Mahomes – 71.5 Tom Brady – 70.0 Davis Mills – 68.1

On Thursday, Mahomes threw what would have been an interception that was overturned after a review by the official determined it hit the ground.

The play was negated, but it sparked conversation in regards to Pro Football Focus’ Week 1 grades.

Before leaving the podium, Mahomes made a comment referencing PFF and their grading of him.

“Got lucky enough that it bounced around, hit the ground, and I was able to get another chance at it,” Mahomes said. “I’m sure PFF will have me at a low grade for that, but I’ll keep rolling.”

PFF’s grading system is complex and has been the subject of question from fans in the past, but they remain a source for in-depth looks into player performances.

Aside from the snarky comment to PFF, Mahomes credited the Chargers for their defense that kept him on his toes.

“They were playing one coverage, and out of nowhere, they threw me with a shell coverage with a corner who had been playing just kind of getting out of there the whole time,” Mahomes said. “He dropped down to play cover 2, and so it got me.”