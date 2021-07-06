Patrick Mahomes to host free clinics for football coaches

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw the ball during NFL football practice, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inks a deal with USA Football to host three football coaching clinics this summer.

According to ESPN, Webb City High School coach John Roderique and Rockwood Summit High School coach Mike Bellars will lead the clinics. The idea is to show coaches the best way to teach athletes based on age and skill level.

These are the dates and locations of the free coaching clinics:

  • July 27
    • Olathe, Kansas
  • July 31
    • Webb City, Missouri
  • Aug 7
    • Kansas City, Missouri

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is also providing $2,000 grants to 15 youth football leagues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories