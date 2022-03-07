DALLAS, Texas – The Perot Museum of Nature and Science unveiled their new Speed Wall that gives fans the chance to race Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Speed Wall, located in Lamar Hunt Family Sports Hall of the Dallas-based museum, offers a variety of options for visitors to race against including professional athletes like Mahomes and FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal.

“It’s really cool to be a part of this,” Mahomes said. “To be able to do something that’s involved with a ton of kids and them being able to have a super cool experience I would have loved when I was a kid.”

Seven 4K cameras filmed the athletes sprinting in a straight line which will appear next to competitors at the exhibit as they race side-by-side.

The updated Lamar Hunt Family Sports Hall was unveiled Wednesday with members of the Hunt family, including Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

“It’s truly an honor. To know the Hunt family and everything they stand for and to be a part of this in my home state in Dallas, Texas. To be able to be a part of something like this that will last forever, it’s a tremendous honor and I’m excited that I get to do it.”

The updates to the exhibit included inclusive and welcoming additions like Paralympian Élodie Tessier.

Racers looking for an extra challenge can go up against a T-Rex or a cheetah.

“It’s going to be truly a tremendous honor to be able to do that, run with them and get them active. that’s where I started at and that’s where you go if you want to be where I’m at today,” Mahomes said.