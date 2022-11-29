KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The highly criticized Pro Football Focus has ranked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the No. 1 signal-caller through Week 12.

Mahomes, who leads the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass yards-per-game, and is second in QBR, has an overall PFF ranking over 91.5 ahead of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Patrick Mahomes – 91.5

Tua Tagovailoa – 91.1

Josh Allen – 90.7

After Week 1, PFF graded Mahomes as the eighth-best quarterback despite completing nearly 77% of his passes for 360 yards and 5 touchdown passes.

Fans, players and coaches have long questioned PFF’s methods and rankings, but in Kansas City, Chiefs fans finally feel the grades reflect the MVP frontrunner’s performance.

PFF takes several statistical factors into consideration for their grades and uses “expected grades” to adjust grading factors based on in-game circumstances.