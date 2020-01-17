Pope Francis gifted Patrick Mahomes jersey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC) — It’s not certain if Pope Francis is a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but at least he now has a Patrick Mahomes Jersey.
The Catholic News Service tweeted Thursday afternoon that the pope was presented with a Chiefs Mahomes jersey.
Bishop James V Johnston of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph presented the signed jersey to the Pope.
The Catholic News Service says the Pope is more into soccer, but was happy with the jersey.
