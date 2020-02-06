President Trump invites Chiefs to White House to celebrate Super Bowl win

Breaking News
WASHINGTON (WDAF) — President Trump announced Thursday that the Chiefs are invited to the White House to celebrate the Super Bowl win.

Andy Reid previously told reporters, “If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor.”

The Chiefs have not confirmed when the team will make the trip, but during a news conference Thursday, President Trump told reporters, “they’re coming soon, very soon.”

President Trump added, “the coach loves us, the coach is great,” referring to Reid.

