CANTON, Ohio (WDAF) — A special tribute from one Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl MVP to another is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The tribute includes the pants and towel quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII earlier this month.

It also showcases the hoodie Mahomes wore during warmups. The back of that hoodie commemorates the class of 1987 Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson.

Dawson passed away in August at the age of 87. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

Mahomes won the same award in 2020 after winning Super Bowl LIV, and again this year following the Super Bowl LVII win.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame expects a Mahomes helmet to add to its collection soon.

The tribute to the Super Bowl winners also includes the shirt, hat and shoes Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wore when the Chiefs doused him in Gatorade as the game clock hit zero earlier this month.

Super Bowl LVII will hold a special place in Reid’s heart too.

The Chiefs, his current team, beat the Philadelphia Eagles, his former team, to claim the championship.