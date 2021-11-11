Raiders host Chiefs in AFC West battle on NBC Sunday Night Football

NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ on KSN will feature the Raiders and Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from their first loss in three games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia when they host the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City is 12-4 against the Raiders under coach Andy Reid but the teams split a pair of high-scoring games last season with the Chiefs losing at home and winning in Las Vegas. On Sunday, the Chiefs beat the Packers, 13-7. The Packers were without quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Both trail the Chargers in the AFC West, where all four teams have winning records.

Pregame coverage of Sunday Night Football kicks off at 6 p.m. The game will air at approximately 7:20 p.m.