Raiders vs Chargers: Why Chiefs fans will want to watch Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The NFL season is coming to a close and will end with an AFC West divisional matchup with a multitude of playoff implications.

By the time the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders kick off, the Kansas City Chiefs will know their seed within the AFC.

The Chiefs play the Denver Broncos on Saturday giving them a chance to lock up a top-2 finish, and the Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. on Sunday which could decide who goes in as the top team in the conference.

The final drop in the AFC seeding bucket will come from the result between the AFC West rivals.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (9-7)

Las Vegas clinches playoff berth with:

LV win OR LV tie + IND loss OR IND loss + PIT loss or tie

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-7)

Los Angeles Chargers clinch playoff berth with:

LAC win or tie

*Scenarios provided by the National Football League

For Los Angeles, it is simple: Win and you’re in.

The Raiders, however, have a few more, albeit, unlikely scenarios on their side for a spot in the tournament.

If the Chargers win, they will set up a potential visit to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs in the first round.

A Raiders victory will potentially catapult them to the No. 6 seed and a road trip to Cincinnati.

That is, of course, if all teams that are favorites to win their week 18 matchups win.