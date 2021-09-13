Recapping the Chiefs vs Browns season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Chiefs season opener wasn’t pretty, but it wasn’t ugly either.

Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns was a major test from the beginning of the game and possibly Kansas City’s worst first half in a while.

The Chiefs gave up 22 points and failed to force a punt for the first three quarters.

But where this is a will, there is a way, and there’s Chris Jones, delivering two sacks in the second half when the Chiefs needed it most.

Dan Sorenson also turned the heat up adding pressure to Baker Mayfield. The Browns QB finished the night 21 of 28 in passing, 321 yards and an interception.

Offensively, the first quarter was slow, but Patrick Mahomes eventually found his way.

Mahomes put the Chiefs on the board after 12 plays, thanks to a 5-yard run bringing the score to 15-10.

If it’s one thing Mahomes knows how to do, it is making us watch the entire football game waiting for an amazing pass. A 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill came right on time to give the Chiefs a chance to stay in the game, moving the score to 29-27.

Travis Kelce would easily score his second touchdown of the day pushing the Chiefs across to the win collum.

Now, the Chiefs prepare to take on the Ravens for Sunday Night Football, where you can watch the game on KSN. The kick-off is 7:20 p.m.