Remembering the first Super Bowl: Wichita native shares a journey to the biggest stage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As football fans around the country prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Alvin Beat is recalling his special trip to the first World Championship in 1967.

“I enjoyed the whole game,” says Beat.

His ticket is still in perfect condition. He keeps it in a plastic bag and in a safety deposit box, but that wasn’t always the case. For several years, it was lost.

“My wife and I moved a lot and so she boxed up a lot of stuff,” Beat says, adding that his wife also boxed up the ticket, until it reappeared about five years ago.

“I come in the house and my wife is smiling at me,” Beats says. “And she says, ‘Guess what I found today?’ and well, I have no idea and she showed it to me, and I about flipped over. I had to get a cold one to drink.”

Courtesy: Avita Rolling Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care

Ticket or not, that game has stayed in Beat’s memory. He can recall the amazing weather in the Los Angeles Coliseum on January 15, 1967. It was a high of 79 degrees that day and he sat right at the endzone on stairway 16, row 61 and seat six.

“I look back now, and I’m glad I went and everything,” says Beat, “And at the time, I didn’t know what to do.”

Even though the Chiefs lost 35-10 against the Packers during that first game, you can bet Beat will be cheering for Kansas City this Sunday.  

