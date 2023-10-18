KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back an old friend at wide receiver.

Mecole Hardman, who signed with the Jets on a one-year deal after starting his career with the Chiefs in 2019, is being traded back to Kansas City. The Jets will receive a Chiefs 2025 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Hardman and a Jets 2025 seventh-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hardman has seen limited action in New York, with just one catch in six games. In four years in Kansas City, Hardman caught 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He joins a Kansas City receiving core led by Travis Kelce (346 yards), Rashee Rice (245 yards) and Justin Watson (219 yards).