KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing more bodies to training camp.

Former Dallas Cowboy and “Hard Knocks” star Azur Kamara signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to a report.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound defensive end joined the Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. Kamara was an athletic special teamer for the Cowboys, amassing three tackles on special teams in nine games in 2021.

Born in the Ivory Coast, Kamara moved “Hard Knocks” viewers with his story of immigrating to the United States at 10 years old. His mother was a refugee from the First Ivorian Civil War, and Kamara lived with his uncle and cousins while his mother moved to Arizona when he was five.

Kamara never played football until his freshman year of high school.

The 23-year-old is in his third year in the NFL and will most likely be looked at to provide some depth at the end position behind Frank Clark and first-round rookie George Karlaftis.