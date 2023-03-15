KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are losing another free agent and member of its 2023 Super Bowl LVII winning team.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to sign the the New Orleans Saints.

According to Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the St. Louis native plans to sign a three-year deal worth $14.5 million.

Saunders just recorded his best season in the NFL, recording 3.5 sacks, including sacking Jalen Hurts in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

Saunders has been with the Chiefs for the past four seasons.