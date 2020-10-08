Report: Kansas City Chiefs game against Buffalo Bills delayed from next Thursday to following Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Tennessee Titans calamity with COVID-19 has had a domino effect on the NFL schedule, and now the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 18 instead of next Thursday night, October 15 according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
So far, the Chiefs game this Sunday against the Raiders is still being played as scheduled, despite Las Vegas having a player test positive.
As with changes in the last game against the New England Patriots, all are pending no more positive cases, specifically with Tennessee this time around.
