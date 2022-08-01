ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will report to training camp on Monday, August 1.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III reported Monday morning that the left tackle would play on the franchise tag.

BREAKING: Orlando Brown Jr. will report to Chiefs Camp today and play on the franchise tag. Sources close to Brown say he is in the best shape of his life and knows how important the first 5 days of pads are for him, the team and to HC Andy Reid. Mahomes gets his left tackle back @RGIII

Griffin and Brown played together with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 to 2020.

On the franchise tag, Brown is slated to make over $16 million in 2022.

The Chiefs and the Pro Bowl tackle were actively working on a long-term extension but could not get a deal done before the deadline.

Michael Portner, Brown’s agent, told the NFL Network that they were close to signing a deal but were looking for more security over the contract’s life.

Brown held out for the first week of training camp, forcing the Chiefs to put other linemen at the left tackle position during practice.

Kansas City’s first preseason game against the Chicago Bears will occur on Saturday, August 13, at noon from Solider Field.