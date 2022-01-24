Reports: Chiefs waive WR Josh Gordon, activate DT Khalen Saunders

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 12: Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown on a 1-yard reception during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs are waiving wide receiver Josh Gordon with plans to sign him back to the practice squad.

Gordon played in 12 regular-season games with the club and caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

He was not active for either of the Chiefs’ playoff games against the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, he will be signed to the practice squad if he clears the waiver wire.

Pelissero adds that because he was on the 53-man rosters for at least eight games, he would get paid a playoff game check and a practice squad check for the remainder of the playoffs.

Gordon joined the Chiefs after being re-instated in September.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs have activated defensive tackle Khalen Saunders from the injured/reserve list.

Saunders was designated to return in early January after being injured during the week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans.