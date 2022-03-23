KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill’s time in Kansas City is over according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks.

Schefter tweets the Dolphins are sending a 2022 first round pick (#29), a second round pick (#50), a fourth round pick, in addition to fourth and sixth round picks in the 2023 draft.

Schefter adds that Hill will get a new contract from Miami. The deal is for four years, and $120 million, with $72 million guaranteed.

News of the potential trade broke early on Wednesday when NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said contract talks with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill stalled, and his agent was given permission to seek a trade.

The Chiefs and Hill had been working on a new deal that was predicted to make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

In 2021, Hill earned $9.75 million for being on the roster and $2.14 million for reporting to team activities along with a $1.45 million signing bonus.

That $13.34 million made up most of the $15.85 million he is scheduled to make from the 2021 season.

This story continues to develop, watch this page for updates throughout Wednesday.

Last week, Chiefs signed former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a deal.