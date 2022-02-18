MIAMI, Fla. — Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain is joining the Miami Dolphins as a defensive assistant, reports say.

Surtain joins former Chiefs secondary/defensive backs coach and fellow former Dolphin corner Sam Madison in Miami as part of new head coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff.

The corner spent four seasons with the Chiefs after seven seasons with the Dolphins that saw him earn three Pro Bowl selections and a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2002.

Surtain and Madison anchored the Dolphins defensive backfield for seven seasons.

With the Chiefs, Surtain hauled in eight interceptions, 28 pass defenses, four forced fumbles, 194 tackles and one sack.

His son, Patrick Surtain II, plays cornerback for the Denver Broncos.

The pair of former defensive backs will lead a roster that includes All-Pro corner Xavien Howard, Pro Bowl corner Byron Jones, and up-and-coming corner Noah Igbinoghene.

The Dolphins finished the regular season 9-8 and subsequently fire Brian Flores from his head coaching duties leading to the hiring of McDaniel.