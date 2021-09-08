Return trip: Browns going back to rowdy KC for ’21 opener

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) reacts on the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City. The Browns are on their way back to Kansas City’s rowdy Arrowhead Stadium, where Cleveland’s 2020 season ended with a gut-punching playoff loss and where its 2021 season, one with Super Bowl hopes, starts. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns will start their 2021 season where 2020s ended — in Kansas City.

Cleveland will open a season with Super Bowl hopes at rowdy Arrowhead Stadium and against the AFC champion Chiefs, who edged the Browns in last year’s playoffs.

The 22-17 loss stuck with the Browns, providing motivation during the offseason.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the team has done its best to erase last year, but Cleveland’s players are sure to remember some of the feelings from that loss on Sunday.