ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said that rookie running back Isaih Pacheco will start as the kick returner when preseason starts.

With former returner and receiver Byron Pringle signing with the Chicago Bears in the offseason, Toub and the special teams unit are looking for the next man to fill the role.

Pacheco stands 5-foot-10-inches and weighs 216 pounds but ran a 4.37 second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine, tied for the fastest among running backs.

“That’s kind of scary back there if we can get that thing going and catch it coming forward and doing what we do with our scheme,” Toub said. “He’s got a real shot of being able to come out the other end.”

Toub added that rookies Skyy Moore and Trent McDuffie are in line to take reps as punt returners with probable increase to offensive snaps for Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Bears will kick off on Saturday, August 13, at 12 p.m. from Soldier Field.