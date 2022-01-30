WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Old Town was packed with fans from all over the city. Many had high hopes for the Chiefs but were let down once that final whistle blew. Except for one guy.

“So we’ll see what next season brings but I’m a little sad, said Maritza, a Chiefs fan.

“You know that was a tough loss,” added Mike.

“I mean, it sucks,” shared Arvin.

The only guy who left Pumphouse with a smile was Karl Paige, a Wichitan who has been a life-long Bengals fan.

“It’s kind of scary being on here the only Bengals fan and a bar full of Chiefs fans but I mean Jesus christ it’s wonderful,” said Karl.

Adding to the drama, he’s going home with his roommate, who happens to be a die-hard Chiefs fan. Karl and Darry have been friends for 10 years.

“He’s not gonna let me live it down for about a week or so,” said Darry.

“Honestly, I had no plans to come out here today but he said ‘Carl, want to go to pumphouse? Sure.’ So now we’re sitting here and my team took the dub and I know that he’s probably gonna fight me later,” added Karl.

Darry said fighting won’t be necessary. Although disappointed, he’s now rooting for the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

“I’ll take this loss because the Bengals are a good team. I already knew if you throw Ja’Marr Chase it’s game over but like it was a good game. Y’all better win. Y’all better win,” continued Darry.

As for next season.

“All I’m saying is Chiefs next year. Let’s go!,” concluded Darry.