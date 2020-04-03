Sammy Watkins and Chiefs reportedly reach deal

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed on a restructured one-year contract that gives the franchise much-needed salary cap relief.

That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke with The Associated Press on Friday.

The person said Watkins will make $9 million in base salary but that incentives could drive the total package to $16 million.

More important for the club, the deal will give the Chiefs about $5 million in salary cap savings ahead of the NFL draft.

