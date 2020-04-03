Sammy Watkins and Chiefs reportedly reach deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed on a restructured one-year contract that gives the franchise much-needed salary cap relief.
That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke with The Associated Press on Friday.
The person said Watkins will make $9 million in base salary but that incentives could drive the total package to $16 million.
More important for the club, the deal will give the Chiefs about $5 million in salary cap savings ahead of the NFL draft.
