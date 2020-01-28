Sea of red: 27 states rooting for Kansas Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend in Super Bowl LIV.

Over the last week, 75,000 tweets were tracked based on the primary fan hashtags for each team, such as #ChiefsKingdom and #GoNiners.

From the map, there is a regional component at play. The Chiefs taking the middle of the country and San Francisco taking the coasts.

The nation is nearly split 50/50, as the Chiefs have 27 states rooting for them, and the 49ers have 23.

The map was put together by betonline.ag.

